ORLANDO, Fla.; - A 24-year-old driver from Orlando was taken to the hospital after he crashed his BMW into a home, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The driver, whose name has not been released, plowed into the home on Moritz Court just after 1 a.m. Friday, troopers said.
Troopers said the driver was on Chickasaw Trail, lost control of his car and then hit a guardrail and a brick wall before crashing into a home, where the car caught fire. People were inside the home during the accident, but were not hurt.
The driver is at a nearby hospital in critical condition.
