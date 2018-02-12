0 Bob Ward: Financial troubles, alcohol, focus of retrial of millionaire accused of killing wife

ORLANDO, Fla. - Testimony wrapped Monday afternoon in the retrial of an Isleworth millionaire accused of killing his wife.

Bob Ward was found guilty in 2011 of shooting Diane Ward at the couple’s mansion in Orange County's Isleworth neighborhood in 2009.

Prosecutors are presenting their case for the second time after Ward's first conviction for second-degree murder was overturned in 2016.

The court found that Ward's former defense team made mistakes during the trial, including submitting inadmissible evidence.

The defense claims the evidence was mishandled, so it's impossible to tell who pulled the trigger.

Bob Ward said in a 911 call that he shot his wife and that he was sorry, he later told investigators she killed herself.

"My parents had a very good relationship. My dad doted on her and my mom respected him," said oldest daughter Mallory Ward.

A lot of the trial has been focused on financial troubles surrounding Bob Ward and Diane Ward's love for red wine.

"She started to drink a lot. She was under a great deal of stress and pressure from a number of sources, and she would lose her temper," Diane Ward's friend Christina Steinhaus testified.

Mallory Ward testified she talked to her mother three times the day she died and she had no indication anything was wrong with her mother.

"It wasn't 'Leave it to Beaver,' but nothing is. My parents loved each other," Mallory Ward said.

Medical examiner Joshua Stephany testified that the gun was at least 12 inches away from Diane Ward's face and that her eyes were open; suggesting there is no way she shot herself.

Ward has been out on a $1 million bail since August.

Court resumes Tuesday at 9 a.m.

