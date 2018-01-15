EUSTIS, Fla. - A young boy died of rabies after being scratched by a bat, according to Christian Academy school officials in Eustis.
The school posted about the boy’s death on its website, saying that he attended the school in 2016.
The post said that Ryker Roque “was a quiet boy adored by teachers and classmates.”
According to the school, the boy’s family found an ill bat but did not know the animal had rabies.
Ryker was scratched by the bat, but seemed fine, school officials said.
A week later, the child lost use of his legs and “experienced confusion,” officials said.
Ryker was hospitalized and an experimental treatment was used, but he passed away Sunday.
The school held a fundraiser to help the family with medical expenses.
A GoFundMe account was also set up for the family.
No other details were released.
