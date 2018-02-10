Car veers into downtown Orlando building after crash, firefighters say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Orlando building Friday evening, firefighters said.
According to firefighters, two cars crashed into each other near the State Road 408 westbound exit onto South Street around 9:10 p.m.
As a result of the collision, one car veered through a window and into the building at 320 E. South Street, firefighters said.
Firefighters said the driver was able to crawl out of his car.
No one was seriously hurt, firefighters said.
E. South St near Liberty Ave to reopen shortly after car vs building. One person in vehicle, no injuries. Vacant building. Code enforcement responding. pic.twitter.com/yw40F4HzYg— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) February 10, 2018
