Casselberry Sam's Club packed after closure announced

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - As dozens of Sam’s Club employees start searching for work, car loads of shoppers are stocking up.

At the Fern Park Sam's Club in Casselberry, one employee told Channel 9’s Janine Reyes the store has been slammed since they opened their doors—and not all of his employees are showing up to their shifts.

One shooper, Denise and her family loaded up their van with hundreds of dollars of groceries at what she said is at least $100 worth of savings.

Since Sam’s Club announced store closures across the country Thursday, business at the Casselberry location has been booming, with everything 25 percent off.

Denise said she came for a TV last week and plans to be back again.

“This is the 3rd day we back out. I’m doing all this shopping for my babies,” she said.

Olga Santiago and her husband run a local laundromat. They typically shop at Sam’s Club, but with the discounts, their list is longer than usual.

Their trip today also came with some unexpected goodbyes.

“It’s really sad for the employees, as a business owner, I think it is. Maybe the way they handled it but we're just taking advantage of the sale,” said Santiago.

