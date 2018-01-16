  • Centra Care sees record number of Central Florida flu cases

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - This year’s deadly flu season continues to claim lives across the country and it has set records in Central Florida.

    A doctor with Centra Care said the staff treated a never-before-seen number of patients in the Orlando area.

    Doctors treated 874 people last week compared with 587 patients the week before, officials said.

    The previous record was 842 patients in one week in 2015, officials said.

    State health officials said they’ve seen an increase in the flu in the northern regions of the state.

    One child recently has died from complications of the flu, state health officials said. The child was not vaccinated and had underlying health conditions, health officials said.

    Flu is not a required reportable disease, so a spokesperson for the state said it does not by exact numbers. A spokesperson for the state said it conducts surveillance through monitoring reports of influenza-like illnesses, flu testing and hospital admissions for flu. Flu activity is on the rise throughout the United States and in Florida. 

