0 Central Florida faith leaders remember Billy Graham

ORLANDO, Fla. - More than three decades ago, a Billy Graham crusade packed Orlando's Tangerine Bowl.

The 1983 crusade was one of two that came to Central Florida and local faith leaders said the impact is still felt.

Local pastors said it wasn’t necessarily about the crusades or the masses, but the integrity Graham followed in his personal life that left the greatest impression and one they strive to emulate.

Graham died Wednesday.

“To me, I saw hope in a man that believed with deep conviction what the Gospel is and should be,” said Tim Johnson, of the Orlando World Outreach Center.

As a young pastor, Johnson watched YouTube videos of the evangelist’s sermons, riveted by Graham's power, grace and charisma

“The multitude, the masses, of people being moved by the message that was so simple but so profound in its impact,” said Johnson.

Years later, Johnson is still inspired by the words and actions that shaped his own ministry

He notes Graham's 1953 decision to take down segregation ropes at a southern crusade and his long friendship with Dr. Martin Luther King.



Johnson offers the same multicultural climate within his own congregation.

“I do believe he was a man timely born, and he answered the call very well,” Johnson said.

Dr. Joel Hunter, a three-decade local pastor and now homeless advocate, knew Graham personally

“It was never political with Billy. It was always spiritual, it was always personal,” Hunter said.

Watch: Channel 9 anchor Martie Salt remembers interview with Billy Graham

Known as the “President's Preacher,” Graham himself counseled Hunter, who would succeed Graham as spiritual adviser to President Barack Obama

Hunter said while it may be a sad day for the world, it’s wonderful day for Graham.

“The assurance of going to heaven because he placed his trust in Jesus Christ. He spent his whole life with that message. Now it's fulfilled,” Hunter said.

Graham is said to have preached to more people in live audiences than anyone else in history.

That's well more than 200 million across the world.



