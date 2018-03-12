Central Florida school leaders discuss new school public safety act

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Central Florida Public School Boards Coalition held a meeting Monday about Florida's new law to improve student safety.
Related Headlines
It’s the first time since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School about a month ago that the coalition has met.
Gov. Rick Scott recently signed into law the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.
The new law states that districts can participate in a guardian program, which will allow an employee at the school, except most teachers, to have a gun.
That employee must go through hundreds of hours of training before being allowed to carry a gun on school property.
Several school district leaders said they are trying to figure out how the schools will pay for it.
Some leaders said the state didn't provide enough money to meet the goal.
“Then, certainly, I would be agreeable to certain marshal plans of people who are not classroom teachers but associated with the school, with the right training and the right psychological evaluations, and all the other things that would be partial to that,” Sumter County School Superintendent Rick Shirley said.
Shirley said he prefers law enforcement at schools, but there might not be enough money to make that happen.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}