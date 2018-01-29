ORLANDO, Fla. - It was a wet commute Monday morning for Central Florida drivers as a storm system continued to move through the region.
The system is forecast to move northeast toward Seminole County, Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said.
A good batch of rain moving through the metro right now. This will move northeast into Seminole County. With all the rain since yesterday, the roads will be wet. I'm tracking the wet morning commute on @wftv from 5-7am. See you there! pic.twitter.com/e46pTOwhoo— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 29, 2018
"A good batch of rain moving through the metro right now," McCranie said. "With all the rain since yesterday, the roads will be wet."
Showers are expected to pass most areas by 7 a.m. and the entire region by 9 a.m., McCranie said.
Although the average temperature Monday will be a comfortable 70 degrees, McCranie said a front will arrive overnight, bringing much cooler weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Solid rain in Central Florida since yesterday afternoon. Metro Orlando with 1/2" or more. Parts of Lake County over 1.5" and Flagler County over 2.5" pic.twitter.com/ZvISZAaA1S— Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) January 29, 2018
Some areas will see lows in the 30s Wednesday, he said.
Slick roads and a crash led to westbound delays on Interstate 4 at the curve near the West Fairbanks Avenue exit ramp.
PLAN AHEAD: #I4 is a MESS this morning. Rain from yesterday that never stopped has made the morning drive a mess pic.twitter.com/gqBQbXklqF— Racquel Asa (@RAsaWFTV) January 29, 2018
