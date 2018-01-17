OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 47-year-old St. Cloud man convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2001 death of his ex-wife, will be heading to prison for another 13 months after attacking another woman in St. Cloud and breaking her back.
The victim had been dating Samuel Fertic since April when she went to the hospital for severe back pain.
She told hospital officials that Fertic had pinned her to the ground during a domestic violence incident.
It was later found that the woman had a compression fracture to a vertebrae.
A Florida Hospital nurse contacted police, who arrested Fertic.
His most recent arrest happened nearly a year after he was charged in a sexual assault case involving a machete, investigators said.
Prosecutors ultimately decided not to pursue the case.
Fertic spent 10 years in prison after being convicted in Texas in connection with the death of his ex-wife.
He also has a long criminal history, with 15 arrests since 1992, court records show.
He was sentenced to 20 months in prison in his most recent case after taking a plea deal.
With time served, he is scheduled to be released in 13 months.
