CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A convicted sexual predator performed a sex act outside a Seminole County home and may have been peering in other homes for months, according to Casselberry police.

Kelvin Cotton, 45, was arrested this month after police matched DNA evidence found on the side of the victim’s home.

Casselberry police said a woman saw someone matching Cotton's description masturbating while watching her through the backyard window of her home on Concord Drive.

The woman told police she yelled at the man to leave and to go away, but he responded by shaking his head no.

Casselberry police found DNA evidence at the scene that matched Cotton’s.

Police believe Cotton, who is a registered sexual predator, may be behind three other peeping Tom reports in the same neighborhood in November and December.

"You can't feel secure in your own house, that's pretty bad,” said Vickie Murray, a resident of the neighborhood.

Murray lives across the street from where one of the incidents happened.

She said something similar happened to her last summer, but she can't say if Cotton was responsible because she didn’t see his face.

Murray thinks the man responsible hopped her broken fence. Since then, she's kept her blinds closed and her landlord installed a flood light.

"I guess he decided since he couldn't see in my window he decided to leave me alone, but it's still scary,” Murray said.

Cotton became a registered sexual predator in the 1980s.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, Cotton was imprisoned after being found guilty of six felonies, including burglary, assault and sexual battery.

Cotton faced a judge and was granted a $20,500 bail.

If he bonds out of jail, he must wear a GPS monitor and stay away from the victim and her home.

