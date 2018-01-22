  • Corrine Brown files motion to delay prison report date

    Corrine Brown, the former Jacksonville-area Congresswoman convicted of fraud in 2017, is seeking to delay her arrival in a federal prison. 

    Brown, 71, is set to begin her sentence on Jan. 29 and is asking for an additional 30 days. In May 2017, Brown was found guilty on 18 counts in a federal fraud trial. In Dec. 2017, she was sentenced to five years in prison. She lost her bid to stay free while she appeals her sentence.  

    A judge denied her appeal and said Brown must report to prison on Monday.

    Her former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, who pleaded guilty and testified against Brown, was sentenced to four years in prison. He has already reported to a Maryland prison to serve his sentence.

