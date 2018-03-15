0 Crew member killed in Navy jet crash from Central Florida

KEY WEST, Fla. - A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing its two crew members.

One of the Navy pilots, Caleb King, 30, is from Central Florida.

The F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet from VFA-213 crashed on approach to Boca @NASKeyWest this afternoon at 4:30 p.m. Rescue crews recovered both aviators from the water; they were taken by ambulance to Lower Keys Medical Center. The jet was on a training flight; cause under investigation. — flynavy (@flynavy) March 14, 2018

The pilot and weapons system officer ejected and were recovered, but U.S. Naval Air Forces reported late Wednesday night that both had died.

King’s father said he and his family are devastated about the loss.

He said his son was a star athlete on the football field at Warner Christian Academy and then went on to play for the Naval Academy.

He said his son was a very modest, quiet, but talented and hard-working man.

King was a father to a 1-year-old daughter. His wife was also in the Navy.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.

President Donald Trump has tweeted his condolences.

Please join me with your thoughts and prayers for both aviators, their families and our incredible @USNavy. https://t.co/60bHhrp8Y1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2018

