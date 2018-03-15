  • Crew member killed in Navy jet crash from Central Florida

    By: Associated Press , Mike Springer

    KEY WEST, Fla. - A U.S. Navy fighter jet crashed Wednesday off the coast of Key West, Florida, killing its two crew members.

    One of the Navy pilots, Caleb King, 30, is from Central Florida.

    The F/A-18 Super Hornet was on approach to land at the naval air station around 4:30 p.m. EDT, and crashed into the water about a mile east of the runway.

    The pilot and weapons system officer ejected and were recovered, but U.S. Naval Air Forces reported late Wednesday night that both had died. 

    King’s father said he and his family are devastated about the loss. 

    He said his son was a star athlete on the football field at Warner Christian Academy and then went on to play for the Naval Academy. 

    He said his son was a very modest, quiet, but talented and hard-working man. 

    King was a father to a 1-year-old daughter. His wife was also in the Navy.

    The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

    The aircraft crew is based out of Naval Air Station Oceana, in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

    The Super Hornet is a twin-engine fighter jet that is larger than the single-seat F/A-18 Hornet.

    President Donald Trump has tweeted his condolences.

