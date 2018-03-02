  • Crews battle 100-acre brush fire in Orange County

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue crews were battling an 100-acre brush fire Friday. 

    The fire broke out near Reynolds Parkway and Bancroft Boulevard in the Wedgefield area shortly before 1 p.m. 

    Officials said firefighters were working to protect nearby structures and at least 10 homes have been evacuated. 

    It was 50 percent contained by 4 p.m., firefighters said.

    No other details were released. 

