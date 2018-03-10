  • Crews battle brush fire in Palm Bay

    By: Monique Valdes

    PALM BAY, Fla. - A 1-acre brush fire was causing traffic delays Saturday in Palm Bay, according to Palm Bay Fire Rescue officials. 

    Drivers were asked to avoid the area of Cogan Drive and Weslaco Street due to smoky conditions. 

    Police were redirecting traffic in the area. 

    The fire was threatening homes, but crews were able to stop the fire from moving in the path of the nearby houses. 

    No injury or property damages were reported.  

