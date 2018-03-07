  • Dating app takes stance on guns, changes rules on pictures

    A popular dating app is taking a stance on guns and changing its photo rules.

    Bumble is no longer allowing people to have profile pictures with guns in them.

    The dating app says it wants to make sure users feel safe meeting new people.

    If a user sees a gun picture, they are asked to report it to the site so Bumble’s moderation team can review it and take it down if need be.

    It's the latest way corporate entities are taking a stance on gun control since the mass shooting in Parkland

    Walmart announced it would raise the age to buy guns to 21 and Dick's Sporting Goods said it will immediately stop selling assault-style rifles and ban the sale of all guns to anyone under 21.

