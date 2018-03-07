  • Death investigation underway at Kissimmee motel

    By: Monique Valdes

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Wednesday at a motel in Kissimmee, according to officials with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. 

    A heavy law enforcement presence was seen at the Roomba Inn on West US-192.

    Yellow tape was wrapped on the front doors of two rooms. 

    Deputies have not said how many people are dead or if foul play is suspected.

    No other information was released. 

