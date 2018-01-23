0

TAMPA, Fla. - Prosecutors announced Tuesday that they plan to seek the death penalty against the Seminole Heights man accused of killing four people.

Howell Emanuel Donaldson III, 24, is accused of killing Benjamin Mitchell, 22, on Oct. 9, Monica Hoffa, 32, was killed in a vacant lot two days later, Anthony Naiboa, 20, was killed Oct. 19 and Ronald Felton, 60, in November.

All the killings happened in the Seminole Heights neighborhood, northeast of downtown Tampa.

Donaldson was arrested Nov. 28 after police said he handed a bag containing a handgun to a co-worker at a McDonald's restaurant.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said the death penalty decision is all about justice.

"A prosecutor's pursuit of justice should be tempered by mercy, but some crimes are so unconscionable, so hard to fathom, that we must leave mercy to a higher power,” Warren said.

Warren said the victims were killed in a "cold and calculating manner." He thanked the victims' families for consulting with his office as the decision on the death penalty was made. He said some family members favored the death penalty, while others preferred a life sentence. But he said all were OK with his choice to pursue capital punishment.

A motive has never been released.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

