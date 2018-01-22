0

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A little more than 10 years ago, Michael Louis's body was found dismembered in Tomoka State Park, and Daytona Beach police say investigators have a person of interest in the case.

Nelci Tetley, 67, was arrested last week and faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm after allegedly killing Jeffrey Albertsman, her ex-boyfriend. The pair had been dating for nine years and lived together for eight of those years.

Tetley is a person of interest in the 10-year-old case in Ormond Beach of Michael Louis, Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri said, but Ormond Beach police would not comment on the case.

Michael Louis's family said the first time they met Tetley was at his funeral.

"She just showed up with another guy that almost looked like Michael at the time and disappeared before anything was over, so we never got to see her," said Joe Provanzano, Louis's father.

Provanzano said a Daytona Beach detective came to his home two months ago to discuss his son's case, telling him there were some similarities between his son's murder and the one Tetley was recently arrested for.

According to a police report, both men were dismembered the same way and dated Tetley.

Police also believe a .38-caliber gun may have been used in both murders, but since Louis's head was never found, investigators cannot confirm it.

"He mentioned that she was pretty volatile and had a temper," said Provanzano.

Arrest in the Albertsman case

In July, police were called to a home on North Street for a well-being check.

They discovered the decomposed body of 54-year-old Albertsman, who had been shot in the head.

His arms and legs were missing.

Almost two months later, his arms and legs were found in a fernery in west Volusia County.

Police haven't said what led to Tetley’s arrest six months after Albertsman's death or how the victim and suspect knew one another.

Tetley's most recent address is the same one where the victim's body was discovered last summer.

Court records said Albertsman had filed an injunction for protection against Tetley in October 2016 after she shoved him and threatened to kill him when he said he wanted to move out. It was dismissed less than a month later.

Tetley had three previous arrests dating back to 2013 for aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with bodily harm and battery.

Records said Tetley pepper-sprayed Albertsman and stabbed him with a kitchen knife when he threatened to leave her.

A judge denied bail for Tetley at a hearing Friday afternoon.

