DeLand police give shooting safety seminar at church

DELAND, Fla. - DeLand police held a seminar to teach churchgoers how to stay safe during a shooting.
Saturday’s seminar at the First United Methodist Church in DeLand focused on security concerns and how to assess the security of churches over time.
The pastor said safety is a top priority in light of recent church shootings.
“Our people have always felt secure and safe but people like to be reassured and to be comfortable,” said Owen Stricklin, senior pastor.
Orange County deputies held a similar event in January.
