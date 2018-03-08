0 Deputies: 1 arrested in double homicide at Kissimmee motel

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - An arrest was made Thursday in connection with a double homicide at a Kissimmee motel, deputies said.

Jerry Thompson Jr., 38, and Ginger Lynn Freebold, 34, were found shot to death Wednesday in a room at the Roomba Inn on West Irlo Bronson Highway.

Damon Session, 24, has been named as a suspect. Deputies said he was identified as a suspicious person in the area while they were investigating.

“It’s not uncommon for someone who commits a crime to return to the scene of a crime,” said Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson.

Deputies did not say what he was doing that was suspicious.

Session told deputies he and the victims were doing drugs when an argument ensued and he shot them, deputies said.

"If you're buying drugs or selling drugs, people will kill you to get what you have," said Gibson. "This is an argument that might have gone bad. This is a drug deal gone bad. Two people lost their lives for drugs. It's senseless."

Sessions told deputies he knew the victims through a mutual friend.

He was arrested on two counts of first-degree murder and is expected to be in court Friday.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be forthcoming.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.



