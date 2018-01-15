  • Deputies: 1 fatally shot outside Orange County Waffle House

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was fatally shot early Monday in the parking lot of a Waffle House, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

    The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. outside the restaurant on East Colonial Drive near North Alafaya Trail, deputies said.

    Investigators said several people were gathered in the parking lot when a fight escalated into a shooting.

    Photos: Orange County Waffle House shooting

    Read: Waffle House customer cooks his own meal after finding staff sleeping

    The victim died at the shooting scene, deputies said.

    Investigators said the gunman fled after the shooting, which remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

    Read: Dead frog found in drink at Florida Waffle House

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories