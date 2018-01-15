ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was fatally shot early Monday in the parking lot of a Waffle House, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
The shooting was reported at about 3 a.m. outside the restaurant on East Colonial Drive near North Alafaya Trail, deputies said.
Investigators said several people were gathered in the parking lot when a fight escalated into a shooting.
Orange County deputies are still outside a Waffle House and a Golden Corral along East Colonial Drive near North Alafaya Trail. Deputies told us a person was shot and killed around 3am. pic.twitter.com/4PFZ8Ve0cP— Ty Russell (@TRussellWFTV) January 15, 2018
The victim died at the shooting scene, deputies said.
Investigators said the gunman fled after the shooting, which remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
