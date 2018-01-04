OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A mother and her son were arrested this week after Osceola County deputies found more than two dozen malnourished dogs living in a home.
Deputies searched Maria Reyes’ house on East Irlo Memorial Highway in October after receiving complaints that there may have been dogfighting and drug deals at the home.
Reyes lived in the home with her son, Jimmy Figueroa, who was arrested on drug possession charges.
The dogs were found chained up with little access to food or water, according to a report.
Deputies noted that they could see the animals’ ribs.
Two burned dog carcasses were found in a metal trash can on the back side of the property, deputies said.
Osceola County Animal Control took possession of the 28 dogs, along with 10 roosters and chickens, one turtle, one snake and the two dead dogs.
Detectives obtained arrest warrants in December for 35 counts of animal cruelty and nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty.
Figueroa and Reyes were arrested and each are being held in jail on a $95,000 bond.
