VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County woman is accused of leaving her two young children home alone with a shotgun and ammunition within arm’s reach.

Yajaira Tirado, 26, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of child neglect without great harm

Deputies said a 3-year-old girl in the Oak Hill home, even though she couldn’t speak clearly to the dispatcher, was able to call 911 for help.

When a deputy arrived at the home, the child was still on the phone with the dispatcher.

The deputy said a 1-year-old boy was in a playpen and both children were in soiled diapers.

A dog was running loose in the home and two others were caged in the kitchen, according to a report.

The deputy noted the home was unkempt with dog feces on the floor and barely any food in the kitchen.

The deputy was told by the trailer park manager that Tirado watches the children and sometimes goes to a nearby store in a golf cart.

A neighbor said Tirado had left in the golf cart about 7:30 a.m.

When she was found about two hours later, she told the deputy she had gone to get groceries from a friend and knew the children were home alone but it was only for about five minutes, the report said.

She then told the deputy she asked a neighbor to watch the children and had checked on them at 8:50 a.m.

The deputy told her he had been to the home and that’s when Tirado said she wasn’t being truthful, according to the report.

The report said that Tirado told the deputy she knew there was an unsecured firearm in the trailer but she thought the weapon was broken.

The children were placed with a family member while the Department of Children and Families investigates.

Tirado was released from jail after posting her $5,000 bail.

