SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old Chuluota teen has been accused of crashing her car into a group of kids waiting for school and leaving the scene, troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The crash happened at 9 a.m. Monday at Osprey Lakes Circle and Grey Owl Run, in Oviedo.
Troopers said Kiah Harmon was driving her BMW when she drove off the road, struck a mailbox and hit children ages 12 and 14 at the intersection. The children have minor injuries, investigators said.
Harmon continue to drive, dropped her sibling off at school and then returned to the crash scene, but not before striking a gate to the neighborhood, investigators said.
The crash remains under investigation.
