Deputies conducting death investigation in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Osceola County deputies are investigating the death of at least one person in Kissimmee Monday morning, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies began conducting a death investigation on Beaumont Avenue before 11 a.m.
Deputies did not say how many people are dead or how they were killed.
Deputies also did not say if they are looking for any suspects.
No further details were given.
This is developing story. Stay with wftv.com for details.
Sheriff Gibson to hold a press conference in front of the Osceola County Courthouse @1 PM reference to death investigation— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) March 5, 2018
OCSO is conducting a death investigation on Beaumont Ave in Kissimmee. Media staging area is FHK parking lot on Hilda St.— Osceola Sheriff (@OsceolaSheriff) March 5, 2018
