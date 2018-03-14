0 Deputies: Drunken man threatened fiancée, children with gun in Sanford home

SANFORD, Fla. - A man was arrested after he threatened his fiancée and her friend with a gun at a Sanford home, deputies said.

Brent Byrns, 33, went to a home on Shrophire Loop Wednesday, where he banged on the door demanding to see his fiancée and children who were staying with a friend, deputies said.

The woman told investigators that she and her children spent the night at her friend’s house because Byrns was intoxicated and becomes violent when he’s drunk.

Deputies said when the woman’s friend opened her bedroom door to check on the noise, Byrns was already in the home. He began screaming and pointed the gun at the friend’s face, deputies said.

The friend slammed and locked the bedroom door and hid in the bathroom, where she called authorities. Byrns’ fiancée and their two children were also threatened at gunpoint by Byrns, who told them to go home with him or he would shoot them, deputies said.

Byrns then ran downstairs and his fiancée hid in the bedroom with her children.

Deputies said they found Byrd standing in the doorway, holding the gun. He tried to escape using the back door, but he was met by deputies who arrested him.

Byrns faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, kidnapping/false imprisonment, armed burglary and resisting an officer without violence.

He remains jailed on $5,000 bail.

