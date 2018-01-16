0

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A Lady Lake father accused of drowning his 17-month-old girl in a bathtub in October told detectives the sight of his dead daughter disturbed him.

"I wish it on no man," said Jeremy Main in a taped interview with investigators. "You're going to look for the tub in the master bedroom downstairs."

Lake County deputies said Ocala police received a call about 9:30 a.m. Oct. 10 from the child’s mother saying her husband, Jeremy Main, had called her at work and said he drowned their toddler.

“For someone to be able to do something like that is just mind-boggling,” said Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Fred Jones. “Twenty years in this job, and it’s hard to believe a person can lose their humanity and do something like this.”

When deputies arrived at the home near Griffin Terrace Drive and Redbud Road, they said they tried to make contact with Main, but ended up having to make forced entry into the house, where they found the girl, McKenzie Main, dead in a bath tub.

Deputies said Jeremy Main turned himself in at a police substation. They said he was covered in blood because he apparently tried to hurt himself.

“(The toddler's death) does not appear to be an accident based on language he used with the mother,” said Jones.

Neighbor Janice Washburn remembered the little girl as friendly, outgoing and never without a smile.

"She would always smile and wave hi," Washburn said. "She was just so cute. She was always so happy."

Deputies said a motive is still unclear, but it may have stemmed from a marital issue between the mother and father.

Neighbor Joe Washburn couldn't believe something like this could happen anywhere, let alone so close to his home.

"That's just heartbreaking," he said. "Sickening. There's no excuse for it."

They said Main does not have a criminal history.

He and his wife share two other children, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old.

Main faces a charge of first-degree murder.

He is still being held in the Lake County jail without bail and has a hearing scheduled Wednesday to discuss a potential plea deal.

