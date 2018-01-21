Deputies investigate shooting in southwest Orlando, authorities say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County deputies are responding to a shooting in southwest Orlando on Saturday night, officials said.
The shooting occurred along the 1000 block of 23rd Street, not far from the intersection of Westmoreland and Kaley.
The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m.
Firefighters are also responding to the shooting.
Authorities are still assessing the shooting and are not sure how many people were hit.
There's also no suspect information at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 as more details become available.
