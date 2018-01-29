ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly groped a child at Disney’s Epcot.
The victim told deputies that he was in line for the Test Track ride when a group of people let him get in front of them.
The suspect, Arturo Benitez-Pita, 20, of Venezuela, told the child, “I’m riding with you” and the child assumed he was just being friendly, deputies said.
Benitez-Pita was continually asking the victim questions about the ride, deputies said.
The victim said Benitez-Pita touched him inappropriately on the ride.
The child told deputies he pushed Benitez-Pita’s hand away.
Benitez-Pita said he went on the ride with the child, but denied any touching.
According to an arrest affidavit, he initially said he got scared on the ride and his hand moved toward the boy out of reflex.
He was arrested on a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim under 12 years old.
