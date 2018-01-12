Deputies: Man sought after peering through woman's window, performing sex act

SILVER SPRINGS, Fla. - Marion County deputies need help finding a man they said lurked near a woman's and performed a sex act outside her window.
Deputies were called to a home Thursday on the 5300th block of Northeast 29th Street in Silver Springs, where a woman said there was a man outside her window.
The woman told deputies she thought she heard noises outside as she was waking up.
She said when she checked her surveillance video system, she saw what looked like a man masturbating outside her window.
The woman yelled at the man and he ran from the home, deputies said.
Deputies said after reviewing the surveillance video, they learned the man was outside the window for more than an hour.
Anyone who might recognize the man or who has more information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline.
