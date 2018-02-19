ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An 11-year-old Orange County girl was found Sunday afternoon at a Georgia hotel room with a 24-year-old Illinois man who had abducted her, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said.
Alice Amelia Johnson was reported missing at about 9 a.m. Sunday from a subdivision near University Boulevard and North Econlockhatchee Trail, deputies said.
Investigators said they tracked Alice's cellphone while she was traveling with John Peter Byrns, of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
At about 2 p.m. Sunday, Orange County deputies contacted Bibb County deputies, who were contacted by a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent two hours later, officials said.
Byrns and Alice were found shortly before 6 p.m. at a Holiday Inn Express and Suites near Macon, Georgia, deputies said.
Investigators said charges are pending against Byrns, who is being held at the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center.
Alice was reunited with her parents Sunday evening.
