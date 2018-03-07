0 Deputies: Orange County man arrested almost 6 months after estranged wife's murder

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday more the five months after his estranged 29-year-old wife's body was discovered in her Pine Hills home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

Tommy Andrew Hall Sr. was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Christa Hall, whose body was discovered Sept. 14 in her Kathy Jo Terrace home near Silver Star and North Pine Hills roads, Orange County Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

Deputies said the couple's 11-year-old child called 911 in September after the child and the child's 10-year-old and 6-year-old siblings discovered Christa Hall's body in her bedroom.

Read: Homicide investigation underway in Pine Hills after children discover mother dead in home

An arrest affidavit said the woman had extensive trauma to her head and face.

"(It was a) horrific scene," Tejada-Monforte said. "I was very sad, especially when three kids find their mother in a situation like this."

Investigators said Tommy Hall Sr. told them that he had separated from his wife and that he hadn't been to her home in days.

On @WFTV @OrangeCoSheriff makes arrest in 6 month old murder case of single mom whose kids found her body in their home back in September. Victim’s ex now charged with First Degree Murder #WFTV pic.twitter.com/Y1o1jR5VQm — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 7, 2018

Investigators said bits of plastic believed to be used to mask fingerprints were left near the victim's body. They said DNA on the plastic matched that of the victim's husband.

Detectives said Tommy Hall Sr. told them that he had never before seen the wrappings.

Detectives said he told them he was working at a roofing supply company the morning his wife died, but cellphone data showed that he was at her home at 6 a.m.

"She was a mother. She was a daughter. She was a friend," Tejada-Monforte said. "To bring closure to this for everyone involved is a big relief."

BREAKING On @WFTV Tommy Andrew Hall Sr told investigators he was at work at local Roofing Supply Co the day of the murder but @OrangeCoSheriff says evidence shows otherwise #WFTV pic.twitter.com/FjwOmurW3i — Angela Jacobs WFTV (@AngelaJacobsTV) March 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.