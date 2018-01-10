Seminole County deputies released facial reconstruction images Wednesday of a man found dead about 20 years ago.
Investigators said workers on South Econ Circle found skeletal remains in a wooded area in unincorporated Oviedo in 1998.
Deputies said the remains had been there for at least a year.
Despite numerous attempts to identify the man, it has remained a “John Doe” case.
Investigators believe the man was in his late 20s to early 40s.
New Balance tennis shoes were found at the scene, along with Quicksilver, Instinct and Speedo brand clothing.
Officials hope these new images help them identify the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office at 407-665-6650 or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.
