    DELTONA, Fla. - A man overdosed in a car Wednesday afternoon outside Heritage Middle School, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

    Deputies said the man's female family member, who is also a student, reported that the man had locked himself in a car with the windows up outside Heritage Middle School.

    Paramedics and deputies were at the scene.

    No other details were released.

