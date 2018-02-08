  • Deputies: Volusia County man steals $62,000 worth of sprinklers, destroys ferns

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Angela Jacobs

    Updated:

    A 21-year-old man is accused of stealing hundreds of brass sprinkler heads, totaling $62,000, deputies said.

    Anthony Markgraf, of Paisley, stole the sprinklers Jan. 31 from a fernery off Rich Fern Road and West Plymouth Avenue near DeLand, deputies said.

    Related Headlines

    The loss of the sprinklers resulted in water loss to the ferns and caused $30,000 in damage, deputies said.

    A man who works at a scrap yard told deputies that Markgraf tried selling two buckets full of sprinkler heads in January, but was turned down because he didn’t have proof of ownership, deputies said. However, Markgraf was caught at another scrap yard selling several 5-gallon buckets of sprinklers on two occasions, deputies said.

    Markgraf and his girlfriend were arrested Wednesday on separate charges of grand theft involving stolen wire and polymers from a Duke Energy substation in DeLand, deputies said.

    Markgraf faces charges of grand theft, dealing in stolen property and violations of the second-hand metal recycler act, along with charges of burglary and criminal mischief.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories