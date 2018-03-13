Developers to build wellness fitness center in Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. - Developers are building an integrated wellness fitness center across from Medical City in Lake Nona.
Inside the lake Nona Town Center, there a 115,000-square-foot center will be built, where guests will be able to take advantage of the gym and have access to coaches and trainers.
The wellness fitness center will also include a physical therapy and rehabilitation center that includes indoor and outdoor pools, a climbing wall and nutritionists that help guests create well-balanced meals.
Guests who want to use the facility will have the option to pay month-to-month or get an annual pass. But developers have not locked in any prices yet.
"A lot of facilities are closed boxes. Like, if you are not a member, you can't come in. This one is going to be very open. It’s going to be very inviting," Andy Odenbach, VP of sports ventures, with the Tavistock Development Company, said.
Developers said they hope to have the wellness center up and running by the end of 2019.
