Dirt, mildew plague woman's apartment along Oakridge Road

ORLANDO, Fla - An Orlando renter says her apartment was filled with mold, a sewage backup and leaks everywhere.
But she says the Southridge apartment complex on Oak Ridge Road wouldn’t do anything about it because of the “as is lease” she signed last summer.
Carmen McGee moved into the apartment complex in July and claims the landlord told her she only needed to clean and paint.
But once she moved in, she said she realized the apartment was filled with mold, leaks and faulty appliances.
“I stopped the stopper, came back an hour later to take a shower. The tub was filled with dirty sewage water and it stayed like that for six days,” she said.
McGee called code enforcement last week and the inspector found dirt, dust and possible mildew.
According to a report, management plans to send a certified mold inspector to conduct an inspection.
Maintenance officials also attempted to clean McGee’s apartment the day before code enforcement arrived.
Channel 9’s Karen Parks has reached out to the apartment complex management for two weeks and hasn’t received a reply.
