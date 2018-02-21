ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Disney union workers rallied Tuesday for higher pay and access to bonuses.
The rally came a day after the union filed a complaint against Disney.
The workers claim Disney is discriminating against union workers by not giving them the same $1,000 bonuses they're giving other cast members because the union hasn't accepted its pay increase offer.
Union leaders said Disney offered the same wage deal they voted down in December--a 3 percent raise each year for the next two years, or a minimum of 50 cents per hour.
"I feel discriminated against because 50 cents is not enough and using the bonus against us, I feel like I'm (being) tricked," said worker Madeline Johnson.
In a statement a spokesperson for Disney said, "Our offer to increase pay by 6 to 10 percent over the next two years reflects our ongoing commitment to our cast members. Wages and bonuses are part of our negotiation process. We will continue to meet with the union to move toward a ratified agreement.”
