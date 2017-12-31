  • Disney's Magic Kingdom not accepting new guests currently

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    BAY LAKE, Fla. - The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is not accepting new guests currently, having reached capacity. 

    The company put out a notice to guests through the My Disney Experience app saying the park was not accepting new visitors at this time. 

    Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are not affected by the closure.

    For information on park availability as the day goes on, guests can call 407-560-5000.

    © 2017 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories