Disney's Magic Kingdom not accepting new guests currently

BAY LAKE, Fla. - The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is not accepting new guests currently, having reached capacity.
The company put out a notice to guests through the My Disney Experience app saying the park was not accepting new visitors at this time.
Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom are not affected by the closure.
For information on park availability as the day goes on, guests can call 407-560-5000.
Update regarding Magic Kingdom Park. pic.twitter.com/BdrYNcmZh2— Walt Disney World Today (@WDWToday) December 31, 2017
