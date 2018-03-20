  • YARR! Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean reopens with new twist

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Walt Disney World’s Pirates of the Caribbean reopened Monday at the Magic Kingdom park, with a new twist to a red-headed figure.

     

    Guests might remember a key part of the ride where a red-headed woman was on the auction block.

     

    Now, the pirate auctioneer oversees a sale of the townspeople’s most prized possessions and goods, and not the women.

     

    The well-known red-headed figure has “switched sides” and has become a pirate named Redd, who pillages the town’s rum supply, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

     

    “Just as Walt Disney embraced and encouraged Disney Parks to ‘keep moving forward’ since the opening of Disneyland Park in 1955, Walt Disney Imagineering has introduced many new characters at Pirates of the Caribbean attraction over the years,” according to the Disney Parks Blog.

