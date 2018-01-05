Distressed eagle rescued by FHP trooper dies

ORLANDO, Fla. - An eagle that was in distress was found Friday by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper on the Florida Turnpike.
FHP Orlando posted a picture on Twitter of Trooper Franko putting the bird in the back of his cruiser.
Read: Bald eagle injured on leg, chest after being stuck in storm drain
The tweet said the eagle was being taken to the Audobon Birds of Prey for care.
Here’s the bald eagle arriving at the Audubon Center in Maitland this afternoon. Staffers say his injuries were too severe and they made the decision to euthanize. pic.twitter.com/Z2eaqnTx01— Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) January 5, 2018
FHP later said the eagle had to be euthanized.
No other details were released.
Tpr Franko rescues stressed Bald Eagle 🇺🇸 from the FL Turnpike just moments ago. #Trooper are now on the way to Audubon Birds of Prey in hopes for this American Icon to receive the care it needs. pic.twitter.com/T9X23V5yeh— FHP Orlando (@FhpOrlando) January 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}