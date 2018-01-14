Duke Energy sends employees to help restore power in Puerto Rico

SANFORD, Fla. - More than 100 Duke Energy employees from Florida have arrived in Puerto Rico to help restore power.
The 108 Florida employees flew to the island from Orlando-Sanford International Airport and the Clearwater International Airport Sunday morning.
Related Headlines
Read: Suspects accused of killing Osceola County woman mistaken as murder-for-hire target in jail
The employees will work on rebuilding the power grid on the island.
The crews say they are looking forward to helping the people on the island.
Read: Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock's girlfriend said her fingerprints would likely be on ammo
“That’s our purpose, to safely serve our customers. That’s the same thing we’re going to do for them when we get there,” said Tommie Parker, Duke Energy Construction and Maintenance Supervisor.
Duke Energy is sending more than 200 employees from operations in several states.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}