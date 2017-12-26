  • East I-4 at SR 434 back open after semi-truck fire

    By: WFTV Web Staff

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The east lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down Tuesday after a semi-truck caught fire.

    Flames and heavy smoke were shooting from the vehicle off the shoulder of the interstate near the State Road 434 exit.

    All the lanes were blocked at 9:30 a.m., but re-opened shortly after 10 a.m. 

    No other information was released.

