East I-4 at SR 434 back open after semi-truck fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The east lanes of Interstate 4 were shut down Tuesday after a semi-truck caught fire.
Flames and heavy smoke were shooting from the vehicle off the shoulder of the interstate near the State Road 434 exit.
All the lanes were blocked at 9:30 a.m., but re-opened shortly after 10 a.m.
No other information was released.
All eastbound lanes blocked on I-4 at SR 434 for a car fire. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/hXTSyDabB8— WFTV Traffic (@WFTVTraffic) December 26, 2017
