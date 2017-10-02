Elderly Volusia County man recovering after attack by 8-foot alligator
DELAND, Fla. - An alligator bit an 87-year-old man’s limbs at a Volusia County lake Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said.
First responders arrived at Lake Beresford in DeLand shortly after 9:50 a.m. to find Richard Knuebel conscious and alert despite bites to a hand and leg.
According to his daughter, Knuebel was working on his boat when the alligator struck.
The man was transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, deputies said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission personnel also responded to the alligator attack.
Officials estimated the alligator involved in the attack was about eight feet long.
Knuebel was recovering at the hospital Monday and was expected to receive several days of care before he is able to go home, his family told Channel 9.
