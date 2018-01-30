0 Employees without paychecks after Barb's Country Eatz closes

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Nearly a dozen employees who worked for Barb's Country Eatz said they got a surprise Monday when they showed up for work and the restaurant was closed.

The locks were changed at the restaurant at 505 Semoran Boulevard in Casselberry and a note on the back door read, “Your cheques (sic) will be mailed to you guys,” employees told Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich.

“The business is obviously closed. All the equipment is taken out of the restaurant. (We’re) just in a little tough spot right now. It’s kind of uncalled for,” said Doug Sessa, the former general manager of Barb's Country Eatz.

Sessa said he and his employees had no warning that the restaurant was going to shut down. Employees said not only do they have to find a new job, they worry they will not see their final paychecks.

“I don’t believe we will see those checks, speaking to the accountant's office, they haven’t signed them yet,” Sessa said.

Sessa said the owners of Barb’s Country Eatz are Angelo and Barbara Stratigos.

Eyewitness News contacted them Tuesday morning, but they have not responded to our email.

