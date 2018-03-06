  • Estranged husband sought after woman found dead in Kissimmee home

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Deputies are searching for a homicide suspect after they found a woman shot to death Monday inside her Kissimmee home on Manoel Silva Street.

    Deputies believe the woman's estranged husband, Alex Olivencia-Alvarado, is responsible for her death and a first-degree murder warrant is out for his arrest.   

    He was last seen driving a 2009 black Toyota Scion XD.

    Deputies said Olivencia-Alvarado frequents the Meadow Woods area in Orange County.

    Deputies said anyone who sees him should not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.
    Police said to call 911 or the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477, where information leading to an arrest could result in a $1,000 reward.
     

