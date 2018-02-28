PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died when a plane plunged into the St. Johns River, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies said it was a 10-passenger plane that crashed.
The wreckage is in 10 feet of water and there is a large debris field.
According to authorities, the plane took off from Mt. Royal Airport at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Putnam County Col. Joseph Wells said that deputies have been able to retrieve a tail number from the plane and believe that it was privately owned.
No other details were given.
