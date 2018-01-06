Father of 3 shot, killed in Apopka neighborhood a week before daughter's 1st birthday, family says

APOPKA, Fla. - A 23-year-old father of three was shot to death Friday outside a home in the 100 block of Chisholm Street, Orange County Sheriff's Office officials said.
The death marks the county's first homicide of 2018.
Family members told Channel 9’s Len Kiese that Brandon Anglin got into a fight with someone moments before the shooting.
Deputies said Anglin does not live at the home where he was shot.
"I just want whoever did it to just come forward, because if it was them or vice versa, anyone else would feel the same way," the victim's sister, Shayna Anglin, said. "Everybody knew him. He was a father. He had three kids. His daughter's birthday is actually next week. She's turning one."
