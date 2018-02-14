FBI warns Daytona Beach residents to look out for wanted L.A. fugitive

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The FBI is advising Daytona Beach residents to be on the lookout for a fugitive.
Authorities said Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, is wanted in connection with several armed, sexual assaults in Los Angeles.
Investigators said Carlson skipped his court date and left California.
The FBI said Carlson has been seen across the southeast in a stolen car and with a stolen handgun. He was seen in Jacksonville and most recently in Daytona Beach.
Agents believe he may be driving a stolen white four-door Hyundai Accent with South Carolina plate number NKI-770 .
Anyone with information is asked to call their local FBI office.
Greg Alyn Carlson is #wanted by the #FBI for his alleged involvement in multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles, CA. Call the FBI with any info or go online to https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD. https://t.co/Gl7rUkrLlE pic.twitter.com/HB6bprEhuH— FBI (@FBI) January 26, 2018
